Head of Libyan govt of national unity supports Jeddah talks

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid Dabaiba voiced his country's support to the Saudi-hosted talks between Sudanese parties in Jeddah.

Dabaiba's remarks came during a meeting today with Sudanese Ambassador to Libya Ibrahim Mohammad Ibrahim.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Sudan and the coordination between the two countries in extending humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people.

Dabaiba also expressed support for the Jeddah talks and for all efforts to restore security and stability in Sudan.