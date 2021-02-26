Head of Russian prisons confirms Navalny sent to penal colony

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a penal colony where he is to serve more than two years, the head of Russia's prison service told news agencies Friday.

"He has been transferred to where he is supposed to be under the court ruling," state news agency RIA Novosti quoted Alexander Kalashnikov, the head of the Federal Prison Service, as saying.