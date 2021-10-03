Heads of state, govt hid millions offshore: 'Pandora Papers' investigation

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :More than a dozen heads of state and government, including the King of Jordan and the Czech prime minister, have amassed millions in secret offshore assets, according to an investigation published Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

The so-called "Pandora papers" investigation -- involving some 600 journalists from dozens of media including The Washington Post and The Guardian -- is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies around the world.