UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Authorities Once Again Stress Strict Social Distancing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Health authorities once again stress strict social distancing

SEOUL, April 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Despite growing fatigue among citizens over a prolonged social distancing campaign, it is too early to loosen up the drive as there are still risks from new cases steadily popping up, the country's health authorities said Wednesday.

The country launched a strict, two-week-long social distancing drive on March 22 urging people to keep a safe distance from each other by putting off all meetings, avoiding crowds and working from home to minimize contacts.

Backed by the strong measures and nationwide support from citizens, the country's new COVID-19 cases have been on the wane, hovering around 100 daily for the past 20 days. But it is not the time to loosen up the measures, according to Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip.

"The government is aware that people are getting restless and worried, but with small scale outbreaks being reported in hospitals and religious facilities, the present situation remains difficult," he said in a news briefing.

Underscoring concerns over community spread, the country on Tuesday again pushed back the new school year with the introduction of online classes. The opening of kindergartens and child care centers has been delayed indefinitely.

But with little sign of the global coronavirus outbreak abating, health authorities are on the lookout for sustainable ways of continuing the quarantine system while also allowing citizens to return to normal.

Under the new guidelines under review, citizens will carry out their daily activities in a way that minimizes the risks of virus infections.

South Korea reported 101 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number here to 9,887 since the first infection was confirmed on Jan. 20. The death toll has reached 165, with 5,567 people making full recoveries.

Related Topics

March All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Armenia Enacts Cellphone Tracking, Shuts Yerevan S ..

43 minutes ago

MOCCAE adopts new business continuity arrangements

50 minutes ago

Oman announces 18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

50 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways converts some coaches into isola ..

1 hour ago

Almost 50% of New Coronavirus Patients in Moscow Y ..

53 minutes ago

Thailand to Introduce Automatic Visa Extension for ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.