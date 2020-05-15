UrduPoint.com
Health Directives On COVID-19 Remain In Fiji To Avoid Second Wave Of Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Health directives on COVID-19 remain in Fiji to avoid second wave of outbreak

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The health directives related to COVID-19 will remain in Fiji to avoid a second wave of outbreak, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said in a televised speech on Friday.

According to the prime minister, the nationwide curfew from March 30 this year will remain in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every day.

Social gatherings must be limited to 20 people or fewer, while gyms, nightclubs, cinemas and swimming pools will remain closed. Contact sports are still not allowed and schools will also remain closed until June 12.

The existing quarantine protocols will remain in place, including for Fijians returning overseas to immediately enter 14 days of quarantine in government funded facilities.

At the end of the 14-day period, if test negative for the virus, they can complete another 14 days of self-quarantine at home.

Fiji has so far reported 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Bainimarama said that one more Fijian has recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 15.

The prime minister also confirmed that Fiji has screened over 800,000 people through the largest healthcare mobilization campaign in the country's history, and in the coming weeks Fiji will massively step up testing as well.

