Health Experts Honored For Contribution In Support Of Australia's Response To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) --:Health experts who led Australia's response to the coronavirus pandemic have been recognized on the annual Queen's Birthday honors list.

Brendan Murphy, the Department of Health secretary who was the Chief Medical Officer at the start of the pandemic, was one of 92 people who were honored on Monday for their work during the pandemic.

Murphy and Jeannette Young, Queensland's former Chief Health Officer, were among eight Australians who were appointed in the General Division of the Order of Australia (AC) - the highest honor awarded on the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

He described the honor as "very humbling" and thanked the "brilliant and talented" people he worked with.

"In each of those roles I've been working with brilliant, dedicated people who have been focused on making a difference for the health of the nation," Murphy said.

