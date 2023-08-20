Open Menu

Health Minister Reiterates Saudi Arabia's Support For International Efforts To Tackle And Fund Health Emergencies

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Riyadh, August 19, 2023, SPA-- During today's health ministers meeting of the G20 countries, the Minister of Health, Dr. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajil, emphasized the significance of utilizing the initiative to expedite the availability of tools for combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

This initiative was launched during the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's presidency of the G20 in 2020, showcasing the Kingdom's support for international efforts in preventing and addressing health emergencies. Minister Al-Jalajil responded to the Indian presidency's call to launch a global initiative for digital health, sharing the Kingdom's experience in the digital transformation of healthcare and the implementation of artificial intelligence tools.

During the launch ceremony, Al-Jalajil underscored the importance of collaborative actions for comprehensive health coverage and ensuring the provision of healthcare to those in need worldwide.

Furthermore, the minister participated in a joint meeting of the Ministers of Health and Finance, where he delivered the Kingdom's speech. He explained that the Kingdom supports the group's collective efforts and urged all relevant parties to benefit from the Pandemic Fund.

The minister also emphasized that this fund is the result of efforts initiated during the Kingdom's presidency of the G20 in 2020 to bridge the funding gap for countries facing dire circumstances.

