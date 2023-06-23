Health Ministry: Mina new street hospital is ready to receive pilgrims

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Health explained that the Mina New Street Hospital has completed its procedures to receive pilgrims and provide them with health care services within the health facilities located at the holy sites in Makkah.

The ministry said that the hospital has a capacity of 50 beds, including 13 emergency beds, two recovery beds, three isolation beds, and a thermal stress and sunstroke department. Special beds were also dedicated to the ambulance and emergency department, and the hospital has been provided with modern equipment to receive emergencies.

The hospital also has ten general and specialized clinics, an isolation unit, a 16-bed ICU with complete medical equipment, and a four-bed kidney dialysis unit.

The hospital's lab has also been equipped with modern equipment that gives rapid results in record time.