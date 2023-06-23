Health Ministry: Preparing 160 beds, 15 specialist clinics to serve pilgrims at Mina Al-Wadi hospital

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Mina Al-Wadi Hospital at the holy sites completed all the necessary preparations to provide healthcare services to pilgrims during this year's Hajj season.

The ministry noted that the hospital is fully ready to receive patients among pilgrims whose health status requires follow-up through allocating 15 clinics in several specialties, intensive care cases and emergencies. The ministry pointed out that the hospital has a capacity of 160 beds.