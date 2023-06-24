Health ministry transports hospitalized pilgrims from Madinah to the holy sites

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Health started on Saturday to transport hospitalized pilgrims of various nationalities from Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.

The plan is to continue their hospitalization and complete the treatment plan in Jabal Al-Rahma Hospital in Arafat while enabling them to fulfill Hajj rituals.

The hospitalized pilgrims and their companions expressed thanks and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Saudi Crown Prince, for facilitating their journey to Hajj and the level of health care they enjoyed.