Health Ministry warns against exposure to sun as heat stress cases rise steadily

Mina, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Health continues to issue warnings to pilgrims to keep using umbrellas, drink sufficient amounts of water and fluids, avoid exhausting themselves with unnecessarily excessive movement and avoid standing for long periods in lines while visiting the holy sites, to avoid the risk of heat stress and heatstroke.

Heat stress centres in the hospitals of Makkah and the Holy Sites are receiving a steadily increasing number of heatstroke and heat stress cases, to date, 1098 cases have been recorded.

The heat-related injuries are generally a result of non-compliance with the instructions issued by the ministry, as it suggested that precautions must be followed due to this Hajj season witnessing a significant rise in temperatures.