"Health Sector Transformation" Program Reviews Performance Indicators Of Kingdom's Health Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

RIYADH, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The "Health Sector Transformation" program, through its official social media channels, has reviewed high-performance indicators in the health sector.

The indicators revealed significant improvements, including a 93% coverage of the Kingdom's residential areas with health care services in 2022, compared to 84% in 2019. Additionally, the indicators showed that more than 90% of patients received emergency medical care within 4 hours of arriving at the emergency room in 2022, a notable increase from 81% in 2019. Moreover, the public's general satisfaction rates with health services increased to 79% in 2022, compared to 67% in 2018.

These positive outcomes are a testament to the unwavering support and care provided by the Saudi leadership.

The Kingdom has emphasized its pioneering role in improving healthcare and providing services according to the best and latest international standards.

These achievements affirm the esteemed status enjoyed by both citizens and residents of the Kingdom, highlighting the tangible efforts of the health sector transformation program in achieving its goals and objectives.

