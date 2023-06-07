Health volunteering center at MOH acquires EFQM accreditation

RIYADH, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Health Volunteering Center at the Ministry of Health (MOH) has acquired accreditation from the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), testimony to the center's pursuit of institutional excellence.

The center underwent a comprehensive rehabilitation program that lasted six months and whose goal was to have the center apply the highest standards of quality and efficiency in its work.

The Health Volunteering Center aims to become a global model in organizing health volunteering, enhancing volunteers' contribution to sustainability and development, and creating an environment that fosters a culture of health volunteering and empowers volunteers.