UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Workers, Nursing Home Residents Should Get Vaccines First: US Panel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:00 AM

Health workers, nursing home residents should get vaccines first: US panel

Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should be prioritized in the first phase of Covid-19 vaccinations, an advisory committee of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The panel voted overwhelmingly in favor of the non-binding recommendations for "Phase 1a" of distribution to states and other local jurisdictions if the food and Drug Administration grants emergency approval to frontrunner vaccines.

"I believe that my vote reflects maximum benefits, minimum harm, promoting justice and mitigating the health inequalities that exist, with regard to distribution of this vaccine," said Jose Romero, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

The two priority groups account for around 24 million people, which is the approximate number of people who can be immunized in December if vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are approved and the companies deliver the 40 million doses they have promised.

Each requires two doses -- the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after three weeks, and Moderna's after four weeks.

The CDC's Sara Oliver explained during the meeting that after December, authorities expect to receive between five and 10 million doses per week.

Most states think they will be able to vaccinate all of their health professionals "within three weeks," said senior CDC scientist Nancy Messonnier.

Long-term care facilities have accounted for about 40 percent of US deaths during the pandemic, or about 100,000 people. There are some three million people living in these facilities.

For professionals in the health sector, the population is estimated at 21 million people, including workers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, home health care, pharmacies, emergency medical services and so on.

The committee did not vote for what would happen after the initial phase, but experts have proposed to then give priority to essential workers in phase "1b," followed by adults with multiple risk factors and adults over 65 in phase "1c."

Related Topics

Vote Nancy December All Million

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

8 hours ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

8 hours ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

8 hours ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

8 hours ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

8 hours ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.