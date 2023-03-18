Healthcare workers go on strike for 2-day across Germany

UrduPoint.com

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Healthcare workers in Germany have launched a two-day strike demanding a wage increase, on Friday (March 17).

Members of the Verdi Union went on a strike across Germany due to the wage dispute.

Gathering at CCG Hall in Berlin, the staff on made contacts with other employees on strike in various cities of the country.

"Thousands of workers went on strike across Germany. A video conference was held here with the staff at other hospitals. It was seen that the halls and the squares where the demonstrations were held were full," said Verdi Union member Gisela Neunhoffer.

Demanding a wage increase of 10.5% or at least €500 for 2.5 million employees in public companies, Verdi Union aims to increase the pressure on employers with warning strikes ahead of the collective bargaining negotiations to be held on March 27-29.

With the call of the union, staff at four airports went on strike on Monday (March 13) and hundreds of flights were canceled.

