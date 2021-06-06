Healthy diet crucial to boost immune system during pandemic: Turkish dietician

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, 6 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :- Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is crucial to boosting the immune system during the coronavirus pandemic, a Turkish dietician told Anadolu Agency.

"Although there is no food that can prevent the spread of the virus on its own, a healthy and balanced diet, together with physical activity and regular sleep, strengthens the immune system," Busra Sabur said in an interview for World Dietitian Day.

Sabur said she saw increases in body weight during the lockdown, even among her patients who follow a strict healthy diet. She explained that is because the pandemic led to less physical activity, a tendency to consume packaged foods and a feeling of leisureliness.

"The pandemic also causes fears of starting a diet among people and they begin to eat more to strengthen their immune system," she said. For Sabur, it is the wrong way to proceed. "Unfortunately, it is not the right path. A healthy diet boosts the immune system by meeting all our nutritional needs," she said.

But if bodyweight increases with the unconscious intake of calories, our immunity suffers from the risk of obesity, she noted.

Children and adolescents have been the most affected group from the pandemic, according to Sabur and she observed an increase in the number of child clients applying to her clinic.

"Unfortunately, children and adolescents have entered a period where physical activity at home is very limited due to the online education and pandemic restrictions. When an unhealthy diet is added to an inactive life, the incidence of obesity in childhood has increased," she said.

Her advice to parents is to encourage their children to eat healthy and engage in more physical activity.

"Packaged products, acidic beverages and pastries should not be taken at home. If bodyweight gain cannot be prevented, support from nutritionists should be sought," she said.