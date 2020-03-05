UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearn 'ready To Conclude' Deal For Joshua V Fury Fight

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Hearn 'ready to conclude' deal for Joshua v Fury fight

London, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Anthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed he is "ready to conclude a deal" for an all-British showdown between his fighter and Tyson Fury in December to determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Fury beat American Deontay Wilder last month to win the WBC title, meaning he and Joshua, the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, hold all four of the major belts in boxing's heavyweight division.

Clamour for a bout between the pair has been building but Joshua will first take on IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev of Bulgaria on June 20 while Fury is likely to settle a contractual obligation to face Wilder again the following month.

However, Hearn has divulged that talks with Fury's handlers are progressing smoothly for a blockbuster fight later this year, provided both combatants come through their next bouts.

Hearn told the Press Association: "Myself and Bob Arum (Fury's promoter) have been talking to a point where we're ready to conclude a deal and try to move forward to get that deal done for December.

"There's no reason why we can't put that deal in place now for the winner of those two fights.

" He added: "We've just got to iron out some basic things like broadcasters and where the fight is going to take place. But I believe there's a real desire from both sides to get that fight done now. December would be perfect.

"To have two British heavyweight champions is unbelievable but to have them fighting for the undisputed championship is something that will never, ever happen in our lifetime again." The Principality Stadium in Cardiff as well as Las Vegas and Saudi Arabia remain the front-runners to stage the fight.

But Hearn is optimistic of more than one meeting between the pair and is confident that they will cross paths in Britain at some point.

"This fight is probably going to happen two, maybe three times," he said. "We're going to get it in the UK, it's just whether one, two or three.

"December limits us in the UK, it just really leaves us with the (Principality Stadium), so we're going to look at all options but first thing's first, let's get the deal papered and know exactly where we stand."

Related Topics

World Cardiff Las Vegas United Kingdom Bulgaria Saudi Arabia Turkish Lira June December All From Boxing

Recent Stories

Eurogroup mulls budget measures to stem virus impa ..

15 seconds ago

Sudan central bank says US sanctions lifted on 157 ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad United overcome Lahore Qalandars challen ..

1 minute ago

Aboul Gheit thanks UAE for funding renovation of A ..

1 hour ago

MCI finalizes land site for capital's proper waste ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.