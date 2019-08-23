UrduPoint.com
Heart Attacks Halved By Daily 'polypill', Strokes Reduced Too: Study

Fri 23rd August 2019

Heart attacks halved by daily 'polypill', strokes reduced too: study

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :A cheap, once-a-day pill combining aspirin with drugs that lower blood pressure and cholesterol cuts cardiovascular disease as a whole by a third, and heart attacks by more than half, researchers said Friday.

In clinical trials, the so-called "polypill" was especially effective among people with no history of cardiovascular disease, reducing the number of severe events by 40 percent, the researchers reported in The Lancet, a medical journal.

For those with a history of heart problems and strokes, the drug combo was only half as effective compared to the control group, who received advice on healthy living but no drugs.

Among participants who took the pill as directed -- at least 70 percent of the time -- heart attack incidence declined by 57 percent.

The polypill concept was first proposed more than 20 years ago as a simpler, cost-effective approach to treating cardiovascular disease, which often requires taking several medications.

Currently, patients are typically prescribed one or more drugs to lower blood pressure along with a statin, which holds lipids such as fatty acids in check. Aspirin, an analgesic, has blood thinning properties.

"The more tablets people have to take, the less they comply in the long-term," noted Kausik Ray, a professor in public health and Imperial College London not involved in the study.

"For chronic diseases, this is a challenge as you are asking people to take multiple medications every day for 30 or 40 years." About a third of patients stop taking their meds as early as 90 days after a heart attack, according to earlier research.

But despite its obvious potential, the polypill had yet to be tested on a large number of people over a long period of time.

Scientists led by Reza Malekzadeh from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences recruited nearly 7,000 men and women, aged 50 to 75, living in rural Golestan, a province in Iran.

