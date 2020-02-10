UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heart Issue Forces Second Of Three French Cycling Brothers To Retire

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Heart issue forces second of three French cycling brothers to retire

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :French cyclist Jimmy Turgis on Monday announced his retirement due to a heart complaint, just 16 months after his brother Tanguy was forced to stop for the same reason.

"I have a heart condition which gets worse with intense physical effort so it's impossible for me to carry on at the top level," the 28-year-old said.

"At the end of 2019 some tests revealed a heart rhythm disorder.

After more extensive tests, the results left no room for doubt," he added in a statement issued by his B&B Hotels team.

The same condition led to younger brother Tanguy's retirement at only 19 after becoming the first teenager in over 50 years to finish the Paris-Roubaix cycling classic.

Now 21, Tanguy works as a sports director for the second tier VCP Loudeac.

A third brother, 25-year-old Anthony, rides in the elite level Total-DE team and completed the Tour de France in both 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Sports Cycling France Same 2018 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

41 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

41 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.