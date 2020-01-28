UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Heartbroken, Devastated' LeBron Vows To Continue Kobe Legacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

'Heartbroken, devastated' LeBron vows to continue Kobe legacy

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :NBA superstar LeBron James said Monday he was "heartbroken and devastated" over the death of Kobe Bryant, vowing in an Instagram post to continue Bryant's legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion in 20 seasons with the Lakers, died Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash only hours after Lakers star James overtook him for third on the league's all-time scoring list.

"I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother," James posted. "Man I love you big bro.

"I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! "Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!" Bryant retired in 2016, the same year James fulfilled his life dream of winning an NBA title with his hometown club, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James led the Cavaliers into the NBA Finals the next two seasons, losing each time to Golden State, and in 2018 opted to leave Cleveland and join the Lakers.

This season, the Lakers have the second-best record in the NBA at 36-10 to lead the Western Conference, with James averaging 25.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and a league-best 10.7 assists a game.

The NBA postponed Tuesday's scheduled Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers in the wake of Bryant's tragic death.

Related Topics

Died Los Angeles Man Kobe Same Lead Cleveland Sunday 2016 2018 Gold Post All From Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Business Confidence In Pakistan: Scientific Tool T ..

2 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (61%) Pakistanis agree that global war ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Hotels, Touristic Locations Under Special C ..

1 minute ago

Rain spell increases sale of traditional local win ..

1 minute ago

Team Handling Assange's Extradition Case in UK 'Mo ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 62 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.