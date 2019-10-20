UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hearts To Probe Allegation That Rangers' Morelos Was Racially Abused

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Hearts to probe allegation that Rangers' Morelos was racially abused

Glasgow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Hearts have pledged to probe allegations that Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos was racially abused after scoring the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Tynecastle.

Colombian striker Morelos was allegedly targeted as he celebrated in front of the Hearts supporters.

Hearts promised to ban any fan found guilty of racism and said: "The club is aware of an incident of alleged racism and is currently investigating it.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle." It is the latest outbreak of racism in football following several incidents this week.

England players were subjected to monkey chants and Nazi salutes from Bulgaria fans, with the Euro 2020 qualifier twice halted due to the incidents in Sofia.

On Saturday, non-league Haringey walked off the pitch after two of their players were allegedly racially abused and spat at during an abandoned FA Cup tie against Yeovil.

Meanwhile, Bristol City are investigating reports of racist language being used by their fans during their Championship game at Luton.

The Morelos incident overshadowed Rangers' failure to move back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Steven Gerrard's side would have gone back above Celtic into first place with a win over Hearts.

But the hosts took a first-half lead through Japanese midfielder Ryotaro Meshino and although Morelos equalised with his 15th goal of the season before the break, the Glasgow club couldn't find a winner.

That meant Celtic held onto pole position -- because they have scored more goals than Rangers -- following their 6-0 thrashing of Ross County on Saturday.

"I don't think we performed well enough to win the game, that's for sure. I certainly see it as two points dropped right now," Gerrard said.

"We never started the game well enough. I thought we were poor in the opening exchanges and lucky not to be 2-0 down.

"It's an individual error again that's cost us. Even going forward, today we just weren't at it. It's a frustrating day."

Related Topics

Football Rangers Poor Sofia Bristol Luton Glasgow Lead Bulgaria Euro Sunday 2020 From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

3 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

3 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

3 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.