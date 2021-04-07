UrduPoint.com
Heartwarming Film "Sister" Stays Atop China's Box Office

Heartwarming film

BEIJING, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Heartwarming film "Sister" grossed approximately 31.72 million Yuan (around 4.85 million U.S. Dollars) on Tuesday, leading the Chinese mainland box office for a fifth consecutive day since its debut on April 2, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

"Sister" depicts the story of a girl who faces the dilemma of choosing between pursuing her own dream and raising her younger brother after they lose their parents. The earnings of this movie account for more than half of China's daily box-office sales totaling nearly 60 million yuan.

U.S. film "Godzilla vs Kong" continued strong performance, grabbing second place with daily revenue of 15.

34 million yuan. The latest installment in the cinematic MonsterVerse has raked in nearly 1 billion yuan in total on the Chinese mainland market.

The ranking of comedy-drama "The Eleventh Chapter" and the animation film "Monkey King Reborn" was transposed from the previous day, taking the third and fourth place on the daily box office chart, respectively.

The former ended the day with about 2.43 million yuan while the latter garnered approximately 1.91 million yuan.

Crime film "Warrior of China" came in fifth with daily earnings of around 1.59 million yuan.

