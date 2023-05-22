Heat beat Celtics, take commanding 3-0 lead in NBA Eastern Conference Finals

, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Miami Heat now have a 3-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals after they beat the Boston Celtics 128-102 on Sunday.

The win at Miami's Kaseya Center helped the Heat to be on the verge of the 2023 NBA Finals.

The Heat eye to sweep the Celtics in the Game 4 that will be held in Miami on Tuesday, with every next game for the Celtics is a "do or die." Heat point guard Gabe Vincent a career-high 29 points on Sunday evening. His teammate Duncan Robinson added 22 points off the bench.

Jayson Tatum scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while Jaylen Brown added 12 points for the Celtics.

In the third quarter, the Heat had their biggest lead of the game -- a 33-point lead -- 89-56 after Miami's Jimmy Butler scored free throws.

Meanwhile, Denver Nuggets lead the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 3-0.

The Nuggets will visit the Lakers in the Game 4 on Monday.

The NBA Finals will start on June 1.