UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat Breaks To Be Used At Cup Of Nations

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Heat breaks to be used at Cup of Nations

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Matches at this year's Africa Cup of Nations will feature three-minute breaks in each half due to extreme heat, the competition's medical committee announced.

The continent's flagship tournament is being held in June and July for the first time, with temperatures in host country Egypt expected to hover between 35 and 38 Celsius (95-100.4 Fahrenheit) over the next month.

Humidity will also range from 40% to 60% resulting in a wet bulb globe temperature -- which assesses the effects of heat, humidity, sunlight and wind -- of above 32 degrees.

"It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and will train accordingly," CAF said in a statement.

"At this level, FIFA recommends three-minute rest and refreshing breaks in the 30th and 75th minutes." Coolers with crushed ice and drinks, as well as cold, wet towels will be provided for the players and officials.

"It will also be necessary to prepare for any eventuality of emergencies. It will be important to be able to diagnose and treat heat-related illnesses, if they occur, on site," CAF added.

This will be the first 24-team Cup of Nations -- up from 16 -- and the timing has changed from January/February to June/July to avoid European club-versus-country clashes.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt FIFA SITE June July From

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

45 minutes ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

1 hour ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

1 hour ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

2 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

2 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.