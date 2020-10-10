UrduPoint.com
Heat Edge Lakers In Thriller To Keep NBA Title Dream Alive

Sat 10th October 2020

Heat edge Lakers in thriller to keep NBA title dream alive

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Jimmy Butler's triple-double propelled Miami to a 111-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday that kept the Heat alive in the NBA Finals.

Butler scored 35 points with 12 rebounds and 11 assists and the Heat withstood a 40-point performance from Lakers superstar LeBron James to deny Los Angeles a title-clinching win in the NBA's quarantine bubble at Orlando.

The Lakers still lead the best-of-seven series three games to two and can secure the title with a game-six victory on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

