UrduPoint.com

Heat Need To Match Nuggets Physicality: Butler

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Heat need to match Nuggets physicality: Butler

Denver, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Miami star Jimmy Butler called on his team-mates to match Denver's physicality after the Nuggets overpowered the Heat to win game one of the NBA Finals on Thursday.

A Denver side inspired by the towering figure of Nikola Jokic proved too strong for Miami, leading almost from start to finish at the Ball Arena to clinch a 104-93 victory.

Jokic later said Denver had been determined to land the "first punch" of the series, and Butler admitted Miami would need to up their physicality over the rest of the series.

"They came out with a lot of physicality, and we have to be able to match that," Butler said.

"They did their job on their home floor, you have to say that, but we will be ready.

"We will adjust, and we will do some things very differently and come out here and be ready to give more for game two.

" Miami trailed by as many as 24 points in the third quarter before closing the gap in the fourth.

Butler maintained that Miami's performance would "look way worse than it really is" when the team pores over footage of game one ahead of game two on Sunday.

"But that's the only way you're going to learn from it," said Butler, who was restricted to just 13 points from 6-of-14 shooting in a subdued performance.

Butler, who made no trips to the foul line throughout, vowed to take a more aggressive approach in game two on Sunday when Miami try to square the series.

"Maybe I have to be a little bit more aggressive," he said. "I've got to put pressure on the rim. Me with no free throws, that was all on myself, nobody else.

"So we'll definitely correct that the next game, but only I can do that."

Related Topics

Job Denver Miami Turkish Lira Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most ..

Al-Jundi journal June&#039;s issue highlights most prominent political, military ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 02 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Cr ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding of Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdulla ..

10 hours ago
 7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: S ..

7% boost in industrial licence renewals in 2022: Sharjah FDI Office

11 hours ago
 UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabiliti ..

UAE supplements its growing cancer care capabilities with a revolutionary medica ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.