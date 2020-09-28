UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heat Scorch Celtics To Reach NBA Finals Clash With Lakers

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 09:00 AM

Heat scorch Celtics to reach NBA Finals clash with Lakers

Miami, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Miami Heat poured it on in the fourth quarter to beat the Boston Celtics 125-113 on Sunday and book a NBA Finals showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Heat, NBA champions in 2006, 2012 and 2013, reached the championship series for the sixth time in club history with a four games to two victory over the Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

When the finals start on Wednesday they'll be up against a Lakers team led by LeBron James -- who reached the title series four times with Miami and won two titles before departing as a free agent in 2014.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Heat, who trailed by six with 9:18 remaining.

Midway through the fourth quarter Adebayo was fouled on a layup and made the free throw put the Heat up 101-100 and they wouldn't trail again.

It was a vindication for the player who blamed himself for the team's failure to clinch the series at their first opportunity in game five.

"I couldn't let my teammates down like I did in the game before," Adebayo said. "I just went out there and tried to execute and make plays and I did that tonight." Jimmy Butler added 22 points and eight assists and rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter for the Heat.

Duncan Robinson and Andre Iguodala scored 15 points apiece and Goran Dragic added 13 for Miami.

"This group, more than anything, they just love to compete," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said as the Eastern Conference trophy was presented.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points, Jayson Tatum had 24 along with a career-high 11 assists, and Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker both scored 20 points for Boston.

But it's the fifth-seeded Heat headed to the finals, the lowest seeded team to reach the championship series since the eighth-seeded New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in 1999.

Related Topics

San Antonio Los Angeles Tyler Orlando Boston Miami New York Florida Sunday Coach Love

Recent Stories

ADGM Courts appoint legal guards on NMC in UAE

8 hours ago

US$50m UAE-Caribbean Renewable Energy Fund to exte ..

10 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre hosts web ..

10 hours ago

Industry leaders to address recovery of aviation, ..

10 hours ago

Construction begins on hurricane-resistant clean e ..

10 hours ago

UAE&#039;s MeznSat set for launch from Russia tomo ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.