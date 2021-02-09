Heating pipe explosion kills 3 in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Three people were killed after a heating pipe burst in Mongolia, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday.

The victims were two men and a woman in their 40s, the agency said.

The accident happened in the Bayangol District of the country's capital Ulan Bator on Monday night when one pipe of the heating system blasted, it said in a statement. Further investigation into the case is underway.