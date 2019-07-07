UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heatwave Adds To The Woes Of Migrants Stranded Bosnia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 10:10 AM

Heatwave adds to the woes of migrants stranded Bosnia

Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Stranded in Bosnia, thousands of migrants face yet one more hurdle on their journey towards the European Union: the scorching summer heat in the Balkans.

Under a leaden sky, Saleh Alhasan and his friends hurry to reach the shade of the woods after failing yet again to cross the border to Croatia, the last barrier on the long and tortuous road into the European Union.

"I tried more than 15 times... It has been 10 months that I try to pass. And I do not want to give up. I just want to see my son" born in Sweden, says the 33-year old Syrian architect.

"I only saw him in a photo." His wife was among hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees who took the so-called Balkans route in 2015, before the EU borders closed for them.

On a dusty road, Saleh and his companions pass by red signs hanging on trees, warning that the field is mined: a legacy of the country's brutal 1992-1995 war.

They stop at a stream to refresh themselves, exhausted after walking in temperatures exceeding 35 Celsius degrees (95 Fahrenheit).

The men no longer know where to rest.

In Bihac and Velika Kladusa near the Croatian border, reception centres with a capacity for 3,500 run by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) are full.

Saleh and his friends live in unhealthy squats. He wants to return to Sarajevo where, he says, "there are more options" for a fresh attempt to cross the border.

Related Topics

Syria European Union Road Wife Sarajevo Sweden Croatia Turkish Lira Border 2015 Refugee

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

9 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

10 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

11 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

11 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

11 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.