Heatwave continues in U.S. Portland

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:Portland, the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon, is on its final day of a four-day heatwave as an excessive heat warning is in place until 11 p.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said high pressure that has moved into the Pacific Northwest will hang around at least through Saturday evening, which has brought dry weather and extreme heat with triple-digit temperatures.

High temperatures on Saturday are expected to reach about 96 degrees Fahrenheit (about 35.6 degrees Celsius), on par with Friday's high being measured at Portland International Airport.

Most cooling centers in the region will remain open through Saturday, according to a report by the news website OregonLive.

The heatwave will not leave until Sunday night, according to forecasters.