Heatwave hits Beijing, lifting temperature to 39 degrees Celsius

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) --:On Friday morning, the Chinese capital of Beijing renewed an orange alert for high temperatures, with the day's maximum temperature expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, said local weather authorities.

As heatwaves continue to scorch the city, temperatures in most parts of Beijing will reach 37 to 39 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Beijing will record an even higher ground temperature during the scorching heat. "The road surface temperature will reach more than 50 degrees Celsius, which can easily cause road damage, vehicle tire blowout, spontaneous combustion and other traffic accidents," said Lei Lei, chief forecaster of the municipality's meteorological observatory.