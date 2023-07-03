Open Menu

Heatwave Hits Parts Of Japan: Weather Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Heatwave hits parts of Japan: weather agency

TOKYO, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :-- Temperatures climbed in many places from western to northern Japan on Sunday, with the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warning scorching heat is expected to continue in the regions on Monday.

Daytime highs on Sunday hit 35.3 degrees Celsius in Toyota City in Aichi prefecture, 35.1 degrees in Shimanto City in Kochi prefecture, and 31.7 degrees in central Tokyo, according to the JMA.

Weather officials said temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees in cities of Nara, Gifu, Nagoya and Kofu, and 32 degrees in central Tokyo on Monday.

The JMA advised people to continue to take measures against heatstroke, such as using air conditioners and drinking water.

Meanwhile, a seasonal rain front is expected to stay near Kyushu region and become active through Monday.

In the 24 hours through Monday evening, up to 200 millimeters of rain is forecast in northern and southern Kyushu, said the JMA.

Related Topics

Water Kochi Gifu Kofu Nagoya Tokyo Nara Japan Sunday From Toyota

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

23 minutes ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

2 hours ago
 Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading ..

Pope Francis commends UAE&#039;s role in spreading peace and tolerance

2 hours ago
 Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi bac ..

Ch Shujat makes another attempt to bring Elahi back to PML-Q

5 hours ago
 Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allega ..

Amir Khan responds to Asian model Sumaira's allegations

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2023

7 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 03 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Na ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s latest historical release: Nabhani Kings unveiled

15 hours ago
 UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

UAE economy poised for stronger growth in H2-23

18 hours ago
 ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation an ..

ZHO, Al Shaiba Group sign MoU on rehabilitation and employment of people of dete ..

21 hours ago
 Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates ..

Tour de France: Yellow start for UAE Team Emirates via Yates

21 hours ago
 France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

France to host 3 races of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed for Purebred Arabian Horses o ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous