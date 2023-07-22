Open Menu

Heatwave Set To Be Longest In Greece's History: Weather Institute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Heatwave set to be longest in Greece's history: weather institute

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The current heatwave gripping Greece is set to become the longest in the country's recorded history, a senior official with the national weather institute said on Saturday.

"According to the data, we will probably go through 16-17 days of a heatwave, which has never happened before in our country," Kostas Lagouvardos, the director of research at the National Observatory, told ERT television.

Greece defines a heatwave as a period when temperature reaches or exceeds 39C (102.2F).

The previous heatwave record in Greece was set in 1987, when the scorching temperature lasted 11 days.

kan-yad/cw

Related Topics

Weather Greece TV

Recent Stories

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBA ..

LMDC Lahore Awarded University Charter: Lahore UBAS – Lahore University of Bio ..

21 minutes ago
 DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility ..

DEWA strengthens its commitment to green mobility by joining CharIN as a core me ..

22 minutes ago
 Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

Heavy rain hits Lahore, Punjab other cities

1 hour ago
 PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

2 hours ago
 Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power b ..

Cabinet okays Rs3.50 to Rs7.96 increase in power base tariff

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

3 hours ago
Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

3 hours ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous