Heavy Fighting Near Yemen's Marib Leaves 96 Dead: Loyalists

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Heavy fighting near Yemen's Marib leaves 96 dead: loyalists

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Heavy fighting near the Yemeni city of Marib has killed 96 combatants over the past two days as Huthi rebels press their offensive on the government's last northern toehold, loyalist commanders said Friday.

"Clashes between the two sides on several fronts in the Marib area on Wednesday and Thursday killed 36 loyalists troops and 60 rebels," one government military source told AFP.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

