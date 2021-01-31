GarmischPartenkirchen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Heavy fog over the Bavarian Alps has delayed the start of the women's super-G World Cup race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen until 1230GMT, the organisers said Sunday.

It is the second women's super-G planned this weekend in Garmisch after the discipline's overall World Cup leader Lara Gut-Behrami won Saturday's race.