Heavy Fog Delays Women's Super-G Start In Garmisch

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:50 PM

Heavy fog delays women's super-G start in Garmisch

GarmischPartenkirchen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Heavy fog over the Bavarian Alps has delayed the start of the women's super-G World Cup race at Garmisch-Partenkirchen until 1230GMT, the organisers said Sunday.

It is the second women's super-G planned this weekend in Garmisch after the discipline's overall World Cup leader Lara Gut-Behrami won Saturday's race.

