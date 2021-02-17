Heavy fog disrupts traffic in central China

CHANGSHA, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Thick fog has blanketed much of central China's Hunan Province since Tuesday evening, forcing over 200 highway toll stations to refuse entry to vehicles amid the Spring Festival travel peak.

Most cities in Hunan have issued alerts for the fog, which reduced visibility to below 200 meters in some places, according to the Hunan Meteorological Bureau.

Over safety concerns, 29 highways across all cities except Chenzhou have imposed temporary traffic restrictions, including refusing entry to vehicles, according to the province's traffic authorities.

Wednesday is the last day of the weeklong holiday around the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which usually sees hundreds of millions of Chinese head to their hometowns to unite with their families. This year, however, the world's largest annual human migration has shrunk significantly due to stringent anti-COVID-19 measures and calls to celebrate the festival in place to minimize the risk of infection.