TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Atmospheric conditions might become unstable later on Tuesday across the Kanto-Koshin region in Japan, weather officials said, adding that heavy rain was expected to drench some areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) forecast up to 80 mm of rain in the northern Kanto region, 60 mm in the Koshin region and 50 mm in the southern Kanto region during the 24 hours up to noon on Wednesday.

The weather agency also forecast downpours for Wednesday afternoon, as unstable weather conditions are being created by a cold air mass over the area.

In the 24 hours up to noon on Thursday, some areas might see up to 50 or 100 millimeters of rain, the JMA said.

Weather officials warned that landslides and floods might occur and rivers could swell, calling on people to be careful as lightning strikes, gusty winds and hailstorms could be seen.