Heavy rain forecasted across much of Japan, warning of landslides, flooding issued

TOKYO, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) Thursday issued a warning of landslides and flooding as heavy rain is expected across much of Japan, local media reported.

According to the JMA, rain clouds have developed over western Japan and the rain is also getting heavy in eastern Japan.

Atami City, where massive mudslides occurred and left 20 people missing last week, will likely undergo thunderstorms on Thursday, and cloudy or rainy weather through Monday.

Parts of western Japan along the Sea of Japan coast had recorded rainfall on Wednesday. Landslide alerts have been issued for parts of Shimane, Tottori, Hiroshima, Okayama and Hyogo prefectures.

Downpours, accompanied by thunder and lightning, are forecasted in western and eastern Japan through Friday.

Some parts of western Japan can expect up to 150 millimeters of rain over a 24-hour period through Friday morning, while central Japan can expect up to 100 millimeters.