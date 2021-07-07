UrduPoint.com
Heavy Rain Forecasted On Sea Of Japan Coast, JMA Issues Flood Warning

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Heavy rain forecasted on Sea of Japan coast, JMA issues flood warning

TOKYO, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a warning of flood and landslide for the Sea of Japan coast on Wednesday, as heavy rains are forecasted from eastern to western Japan during the day and Thursday, local media reported Wednesday.

The JMA issued storm warnings for parts of Shimane and Tottori prefectures. The Lu River in Matsue City, the prefectural capital of Shimane, reached the flood risk level. The two prefectures ordered evacuation for around 310,000 and 19,000 residents, respectively.

The municipal governments have received reports of damage due to landslide and flooding at multiple locations in Matsue and Izumo, both in Shimane Prefecture.

The national weather agency said 75 millimeters of rainfall were logged in one hour in Izumo on Wednesday.

The city government of Matsue postponed COVID-19 vaccinations for about 200 elderly people originally planned for the day due to the heavy rain.

In Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, it has been observed that rains have loosened the surface ground in some places on the Pacific coast, and increased the risk of disasters similar to a large mudslide that took place there late last week, the city government of Matsue said.

The death toll from the mudslide in Atami City in Shizuoka prefecture increased to seven on Tuesday, while 27 remain missing.

