Heavy Rain In Southwestern Japan Leaves 6 Dead, 3 Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Heavy rain in southwestern Japan leaves 6 dead, 3 missing

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region, southwestern Japan, has left six people dead and three others missing, local media reported on Tuesday.

Six people died and three were missing in Fukuoka, Saga and Oita prefectures due to landslides and other disasters caused by the heavy rain, public broadcaster NHK reported.

In Fukuoka Prefecture, a 77-year-old woman was killed in Soeda Town when a landslide hit her home on Monday morning, and a man in his 70s rescued from an inundated truck in Hirokawa town was confirmed dead at the hospital.

In the prefecture, three others were also pronounced dead, including a man in his 50s whose body was found at a flooded underpass in Dazaifu.

In Kurume City, a man in his 70s was confirmed dead after being found at the site where multiple homes were struck by a mudslide on Monday morning, while a man in his 40s or 50s was confirmed dead after being found lying in a rice field on Monday afternoon.

