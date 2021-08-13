Heavy rain pummels western, southwestern Japan, leaving 1 dead

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Heavy rain struck western and southwestern Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least two others missing, and Japan's weather agency issued warnings across wide areas of the country, local media reported Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest level rain alert in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, warning of possible flooding, swollen rivers and mudslides.

According to local authorities, a woman died and two others remained missing after a mudslide destroyed two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, in the southwestern Kyushu region. A man in his 60s was saved from the site.

According to the weather agency, amounts of rainfall in Unzen and Shimabara reached record high. In Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, record downpour was also recorded in the same period.