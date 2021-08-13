UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Pummels Western, Southwestern Japan, Leaving 1 Dead

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:10 PM

Heavy rain pummels western, southwestern Japan, leaving 1 dead

TOKYO, Aug. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) --:Heavy rain struck western and southwestern Japan on Friday, leaving one person dead and at least two others missing, and Japan's weather agency issued warnings across wide areas of the country, local media reported Friday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest level rain alert in the western prefecture of Hiroshima, warning of possible flooding, swollen rivers and mudslides.

According to local authorities, a woman died and two others remained missing after a mudslide destroyed two homes in Unzen, Nagasaki Prefecture, in the southwestern Kyushu region. A man in his 60s was saved from the site.

According to the weather agency, amounts of rainfall in Unzen and Shimabara reached record high. In Amakusa, Kumamoto Prefecture, record downpour was also recorded in the same period.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Died Alert Man Kumamoto Nagasaki Hiroshima Same Japan SITE Women Media From

Recent Stories

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

RAW-NDS nexus behind Dasu attack: FM Qureshi

3 minutes ago
 Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

Three killed in Hazara Motorway mishap

2 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, d ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 205.2 million, death toll at 4,506,583

11 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 79 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 US-Trained Afghan Army Fled Kandahar, Making Talib ..

US-Trained Afghan Army Fled Kandahar, Making Taliban Capture Possible - Russian ..

2 minutes ago
 Shoigu Praises Russian-Chinese Military Cooperatio ..

Shoigu Praises Russian-Chinese Military Cooperation as Joint Drills Enter Active ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.