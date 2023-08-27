Heavy rain stops Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dutch Grand Prix was brought to a halt on lap 65 of 72 on Sunday, with local hero Max Verstappen leading in his Red Bull and on target for a ninth consecutive win.

A sudden and violent downpour caused a number of cars to run off the track, forcing the organisers to stop the race to clear the wrecked cars from the Zandvoort circuit.

Verstappen was ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) on the track at the time of the red flag.

Sergio Perez, however, in the second Red Bull, will pick up in third place when the race restarts.

With the track declared safe the race was due to resume at 1514GMT, organisers said, with intermediate tyres mandatory.