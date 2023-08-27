Open Menu

Heavy Rain Stops Dutch Grand Prix

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Heavy rain stops Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dutch Grand Prix was brought to a halt on lap 65 of 72 on Sunday, with local hero Max Verstappen leading in his Red Bull and on target for a ninth consecutive win.

A sudden and violent downpour caused a number of cars to run off the track, forcing the organisers to stop the race to clear the wrecked cars from the Zandvoort circuit.

Verstappen was ahead of Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Pierre Gasly (Alpine) on the track at the time of the red flag.

Sergio Perez, however, in the second Red Bull, will pick up in third place when the race restarts.

With the track declared safe the race was due to resume at 1514GMT, organisers said, with intermediate tyres mandatory.

Related Topics

Alpine Pierre Sunday From Aston Martin Race

Recent Stories

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government ..

Dubai 10X receives 79 proposals from 33 government entities

45 minutes ago
 Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national ..

Emirati Women are key partners in ongoing national efforts to create a sustainab ..

1 hour ago
 Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of count ..

Emirati Women’s Day is reminder of role of country&#039;s wise leadership and ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing f ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues distributing food parcels in Amdjarass, Chad

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches Back-to-School health awareness campa ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Moldova on Independence Day

5 hours ago
Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

6 hours ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

7 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous