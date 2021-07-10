UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Heavy Rain Strikes SW Japan, 245,000 Under Highest Level Safe Protection Alert

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Heavy rain strikes SW Japan, 245,000 under highest level safe protection alert

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) --:Japan's weather agency issued a heavy rain warning for parts of southwestern Japan on Saturday, leading local authorities to direct some 245,000 residents to take immediate action to stay safe as per the highest level 5 alert, local media reported.

On Saturday morning, Japan's weather agency issued the highest-level alert on the five-level disaster warning scale, covering cities of Izumi, Isa, and Satsumasendai, and the towns of Satsuma and Yusui in Kagoshima Prefecture, also affecting Hitoyoshi in Kumamoto Prefecture and Ebino in Miyazaki Prefecture, involving around 245,000 residents.

The level 5 alert is designed for those who cannot evacuate in the face of imminent danger.

The local officials instructed residents who have difficulty taking shelter safely to move to rooftops and such places, staying away from rivers and hills. There are no reports of injuries or casualties yet.

Residents ought to be highly cautious toward mudslides and river overflow especially for those in Kagoshima, an official of the Japan Meteorological Agency said at a press conference.

Related Topics

Weather Alert Kumamoto Kagoshima Miyazaki Japan Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, US stress close coordination for meaning ..

6 minutes ago

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting A ..

11 minutes ago

Japan issues evacuation orders to over 120,000 due ..

1 hour ago

South Korea records highest-ever daily coronavirus ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 10 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.