UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rain Warning Issued For Fiji Islands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Heavy rain warning issued for Fiji islands

SUVA, Oct. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :-- The Fiji Meteorological Service (FMS) issued on Monday a heavy rain warning for the Fijian islands.

This is due to an extensive area of cloud and rain approaching the islands from the west and is expected to affect Fiji from Tuesday to Thursday.

A statement issued by the weather office said that occasional rain is expected in the greater central part of the country and parts of Bua in Vanua Levu, the second largest island in Fiji, afternoon and evening showers are expected for the rest of the islands.

Meteorologist Vinal Prakash said earlier that based on their forecast, the heavy rain is expected over several days.

"We have a weak trough of low pressure affecting the eastern part of the country and with that, we have strong wind over waters and we expect strong wind over land areas of small islands -- the Lomaiviti islands, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands. We have a trough of low system which is expected to approach the group from the west."Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for the land areas of the Yasawa islands, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti islands.

Related Topics

Weather Fiji From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

33 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

3 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit ..

PM Shehbaz will leave for Riyadh on official visit today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.