Heavy rainfall forecast for Tokyo area, northeast Japan

TOKYO, Sept. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) --:Japan's weather agency said on Saturday that high moisture levels are causing atmospheric instability over the Kanto region centered around Tokyo and northeastern Japan's Tohoku region, bringing heavy rain for the areas.

Moist air from Tropical Depression Yun-yeung and the edge of a high-pressure system in the Pacific are generating localized rain clouds over the Kanto and Tohoku regions, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The JMA urged people in Fukushima, Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures to remain on high alert due to a heightened risk of rain-triggered landslides and overflowing rivers.

Bands of well-developed rain clouds formed over Chiba, Ibaraki, and Fukushima prefectures on Friday, said the JMA.

In Chiba Prefecture, 11 municipalities reported first floor flooding, while landslides occurred at more than 100 locations in 11 cities and towns, it added.