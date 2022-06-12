NANNING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :-- Over 1.44 million residents in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been affected by torrential rains and rain-induced disasters such as floods and mudslides since early June, according to local authorities.

Four rounds of heavy rainfall during the flood season this year have wreaked havoc in 103 counties of the region, damaging 51,800 hectares of cropland, according to the regional emergency management department.

Guangxi has allocated 20 million Yuan (around 2.98 million U.S. Dollars) in disaster relief funds since June 2. Authorities distributed tents, folding beds, quilts, bottled water, and food to the areas battered by the heavy rains.