Heavy Rains Affect Over 270,000 In South China's Guangdong

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Heavy rains affect over 270,000 in south China's Guangdong

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :About 274,000 residents have been affected by torrential rains in Guangdong Province, south China, the provincial emergency management department said Friday.

The cities of Shaoguan, Heyuan, Meizhou, Zhaoqing and Qingyuan have seen natural disasters such as rainstorms, floods and landslides, resulting in the relocation of 15,200 people.

Guangdong authorities have sent 22,600 pieces of relief supplies including tents, folding beds, towels, blankets, clothes, mobile lighting facilities, water purifiers and generators to the worst-hit areas of Shaoguan and Heyuan.

The provincial flood control headquarters have upgraded the emergency alert to the second highest level, considering upstream incoming water and weather forecast of heavy rainfall.

