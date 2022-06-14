NANCHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As of 5 p.m. Monday, more than 80,000 residents in east China's Jiangxi Province have been affected by torrential rains that began on Sunday, local authorities said.

The province initiated a level-III flood-control emergency response starting at 2 p.

m. Tuesday, according to the provincial emergency management department.

The extreme weather has damaged 4,200 hectares of crops. A total of 6,990 people have been evacuated to safe places.

The meteorological department predicts that downpours will continue in parts of Jiangxi in the coming week.