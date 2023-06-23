Open Menu

Heavy Rains Cause Flooding, Blackouts In South Australia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Heavy rains cause flooding, blackouts in South Australia

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Heavy rains have caused flooding and blackouts in the Australian state of South Australia (SA), prompting hundreds of calls for aid.

Adelaide and its surrounds were battered by a heavy thunderstorm on Thursday night, with the capital city of SA receiving 41.

6 millimeters of rain as of Friday morning.

More than 2,800 households and businesses were without power on Friday morning and the State Emergency Service (SES) had responded to 240 calls for assistance including swift water rescues after people became trapped by rapidly rising floodwaters.

Roads have been closed in some areas and motorists were warned not to drive through floodwaters.

