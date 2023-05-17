UrduPoint.com

Heavy Rains Cause Severe Flooding In Italy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:00 AM

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Heavy rains Tuesday brought severe flooding in northern Italy, causing the Savio River to swell.

Severe flooding occurred across Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region after heavy downpours, according to local media reports.

Streets in the city of Cesena were flooded.

Due to adverse weather conditions, rain-induced floods caused damage in the coastal city of Rimini, while underpasses were flooded in the Riccione region.

Meanwhile, a red alert was issued in the Emilia-Romagna region and an orange alert was issued in the Marche, Sicily and Campania regions.

